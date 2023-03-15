Prince Edward Takes on New Royal Role for What He Calls Father Prince Philip's 'Greatest Legacy'

King Charles named his younger brother as the new Duke of Edinburgh, the title held by Prince Philip until his death, and now Prince Edward is continuing their father's work in another way

By Simon Perry
Published on March 15, 2023 09:56 AM
prince edward, duke of edinburgh
Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh on Tuesday March 14. Photo: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Prince Edward is walking in his late father Prince Philip's footsteps.

After King Charles named his younger brother as the new Duke of Edinburgh, a title previously held by their father, Prince Edward is also taking over as patron on the Duke of Edinburgh's Award. Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 at age 99, set up the program in 1956 to foster young peoples' adventuring spirit and resourcefulness inspired by the founder and head of his Scottish school, Gordonstoun.

Prince Edward, who celebrated his 59th birthday on Friday when his new royal title was announced, called the program his father's "greatest legacy."

Edward — along with his wife Sophie, the new Duchess of Edinburgh — have been key ambassadors of the award, often standing in for Philip to hand out the gold, or top, honors to young people. Prince Edward achieved his own gold award in 1986, and the program is available in more than 130 countries around the world.

prince edward, duke of edinburgh
The Duke of Edinburgh. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

As Prince Edward visited some young people in Derby and Nottingham, in the east Midlands of England on Tuesday, he said in a statement, "Some say The Duke of Edinburgh's Award is in my DNA; it's certainly been a major part of my life for a very long time."

"Being asked to take on the role of Patron after my father is a particular honour and quite a responsibility," he continued. "Sustaining and enhancing what is arguably his greatest legacy around the world matters a great deal to me, as does pursuing the Award's long-term ambition of universal access so that every eligible young person has the opportunity to participate."

"Above all, I hope to ensure the Award to which my father gave his title, those that achieve it, and those who deliver it continue to enjoy the recognition they so richly deserve," he said.

prince edward, duke of edinburgh
Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

During his visit on Tuesday, Prince Edward chatted with DofE volunteers at a Nottingham city farm and met those who were gaining valuable work experience through DofE Business at Balfour Beatty's national hub in Derby. He also went to a residential education and therapy college for young people with disabilities in Mansfield, where DofE is included as part of the curriculum.

The Duke of Edinburgh has been a Trustee of the DofE since 1988 and of the International Award since 2006, traveling widely across the U.K. and internationally representing it.

Ruth Marvel, the CEO of the DofE, said Edward has "played an active role in our charity for many years — meeting young people from all over the U.K. to hear about the difference they are making in their communities and the impact the DofE has had on them."

prince edward, duke of edinburgh
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

"The Duke shares our belief that opportunities for enrichment and personal development — like the DofE — should be available to all young people, so they can develop the skills and capabilities they need to thrive in an uncertain world," Marvel said. "We look forward to working with The Duke to give even more young people the life-changing chance to do their DofE in these crucial coming years."

Stephen Peck, Interim Secretary General and Chief Operating Officer of the International Award, added Edward"has always been exceptionally dedicated to the Award; a champion of non-formal education and how it can make a life-changing impact to young people all over the world."

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex
Prince Edward and Prince Philip. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

Announcing Prince Edward and Sophie's new titles, Buckingham Palace said in a short statement on March 10, "The title will be held by Prince Edward for His Royal Highness's lifetime."

"The Dukedom was last created for Prince Philip in 1947, upon his marriage to Princess Elizabeth, who held the title of Duchess of Edinburgh before acceding to the throne in 1952. The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are proud to continue Prince Philip's legacy of promoting opportunities for young people of all backgrounds to reach their full potential."

They made their first appearance with their new royal titles on Friday, visiting Edinburgh to meet members of the Ukrainian and Eastern European diaspora.

In a speech, Prince Edward said, "Thank you very much indeed for welcoming us to Edinburgh today on, indeed, a very special and slightly overwhelming day." He then referred to Sophie as "my wife and Duchess," prompting laughs from the crowd.

Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward Duke of Edinburgh Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey
The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The couple also joined members of the royal family on Monday for the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.

