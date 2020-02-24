Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Are Hiring a Royal Cook! Here's How to Apply

Image zoom Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Prince Edward Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, need some help in the kitchen.

The royal couple are hiring a full-time cook at their Bagshot Park home. According to the job listing on the Royal Household’s website, the hire will be responsible for the planning, preparation and cooking of daily meals for the family as well as making sure the food supplies are stocked and kitchen equipment is in working condition.

Not only will the cook be preparing everyday meals for Queen Elizabeth‘s son and his wife, but they will occasionally cook for formal events such as dinner parties. (Perhaps the monarch herself will occasionally stop by for a meal!)

“As part of this small but busy team, you will also undertake certain house-keeping duties to support the running of the household. This will include maintaining the cleanliness and presentation of the kitchen areas,” according to the job description. “The position would suit an enthusiastic chef towards the start of their career who is keen to develop their experiences and skills in a unique working environment.”

The job requires a “motivated and pro-active attitude,” organizational skills, an eye for detail and confidence in cooking for large and small groups.

Aside from working for the royal family, the job comes with some excellent perks. In addition to the salary — $27,000 to $30,000, depending on experience — the chosen candidate will enjoy a benefits package, 33 days annual leave, professional training and daily lunch.

Interviews are taking place in March, and candidates can apply on the Royal Household website.