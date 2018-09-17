Prince Daniel of Sweden Just Accidentally Revealed the Sweet Tribute to His Family on His Phone

Why keep family photos in your wallet when you can put your loved ones right on your phone case?

Prince Daniel of Sweden revealed the tech-savvy reminder of his wife, Crown Princess Victoria, and their two children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, at Sunday’s Race and Pep Day in Stockholm. As he chatted on the phone, fans realized that the cover featured a never-before-seen shot featuring the trio.

In the photo, Victoria gazes lovingly as her son as the two children smile for the camera, with Estelle hugging her mother’s arm. The portrait is believed to have been taken along with the snaps released for Estelle’s sixth birthday back in February, as the second-in-line to the Swedish throne appears to be wearing the same outfit.

Prince Daniel IBL/REX/Shutterstock

Along with a 5K race, the day of sports also includes a fun race for 6 to 12-year-olds named for Prince Daniel. Following the event, all participants were awarded medals by the royal, a former personal trainer who celebrated his 45th birthday on Saturday.

“The purpose of Prince Daniel’s race and Pep Day is to make more young people move and attract them to the sport,” according to the Swedish royal family’s website.

Estelle participated in the race for the first time, wearing a bib with the number 85, while her 2-year-old brother cheered her on from his mother’s arms.

Princess Estelle IBL/REX/Shutterstock

Princess Estelle and Prince Daniel IBL/REX/Shutterstock

The little princess also showed off her bold side, strapping on a helmet to try skateboarding. She proved to be fearless, sporting a big grin as she cruised down the road — and even when she took a spill!

Princess Estelle IBL/REX/Shutterstock

Princess Estelle IBL/REX/Shutterstock

Before Estelle headed back to school, the family enjoyed a summer break at Solliden Palace in Öland. Princess Victoria even got behind the camera to capture some of their special memories, like a moment of sibling love and a family nature walk in the woods.