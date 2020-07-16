They aren't the only set of royal twins in the family!

Royal Twins! Prince Christian of Hanover and Alessandra de Osma Welcome Son and Daughter

Prince Christian of Hanover and Alessandra de Osma's family just doubled!

Princess Caroline of Monaco's stepson and the Peruvian designer welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, on July 7 in Madrid. reports they named their new additions Nicolas and Sofia, reports HOLA!

This isn't the only set of twins in the family. Princess Caroline is also aunt to 5-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, the children of her brother Prince Albert and his wife Princess Charlene.

Liz Foy de Osma, who traveled to Madrid for the birth of her first grandchildren, told friends that the babies are in perfect health, according to Cosas Peru.

Prince Christian — who is the second son of Prince Ernst August of Hanover, heir to the defunct throne of the former Kingdom of Hanover in Germany — met de Osma while vacationing in Peru back in 2005, when she served as his tour guide.

Image zoom Alessandra de Osma and Prince Christian of Hanover Ernesto Arias/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The couple remained friends before they began dating in 2011 and were engaged in April 2017. They tied the knot in a civil ceremony in London in November 2017 before celebrating their marriage in a religious ceremony held in the Basilica of San Pedro in Lima, Peru, in March 2018.

Some of the wedding guests who attended the lavish three-day event were supermodel Kate Moss, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark, and even Prince William and Prince Harry‘s cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

Image zoom Alessandra de Osma and Prince Christian of Hanover Pablo Cuadra/Getty

