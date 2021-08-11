Prince Frederik and Princess Mary saw their son off as he started the year at Herlufsholm School

Prince Christian of Denmark Looks Sharp in His Uniform as He Starts Classes at a New Boarding School

Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark are proud parents!

The couple's eldest son Prince Christian, 15, started at Herlufsholm School, a private boarding school located about about 50 miles south of Copenhagen. In photos shared on the Danish royal family's Instagram page, Christian looked sharp in the school's uniform: a navy suit featuring a crest with a striped tie.

Prince Frederik and Princess Mary posed with their son, smiling proudly in front of a brick building and water fountain.

Prince Christian, who is second in line to the Danish throne after his father, spent Tuesday "adjusting to the new surroundings and meeting the new schoolmates" before classes began on Wednesday, according to the social media post's caption.

Prince Christian isn't the first member of his family to attend the elite school — his cousin Prince Nikolai attended Herlufsholm from 2015 to 2018.

In 2020, Prince Christian and his siblings — Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine — attended the Lemania-Verbier International School in Verbier, Switzerland, for 12 weeks. When the coronavirus pandemic began, the family cut the study abroad experience short and returned to Denmark.

Last month, Prince Christian joined his parents at the Euro 2020 soccer semifinals in London, where they chatted with Prince William, who was there to support the English team.