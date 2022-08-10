Denmark's Prince Frederik Shares Update After Pulling Son from School Tied to Alarming Allegations

Prince Frederik and Princess Mary announced their eldest son would be transferring out of Herlufsholm School after allegations of sexual abuse and bullying at the establishment surfaced

Published on August 10, 2022 01:38 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by NIEBOER/PICTURE PRESS EUR/SIPA/Shutterstock (11905569r) Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik and Prince Christian Prince Christian of Denmark confirmation, Fredensborg, Denmark - 15 May 2021
Prince Frederik, Prince Christian and Princess Mary of Denmark. Photo: NIEBOER/PICTURE PRESS EUR/SIPA/Shutterstock

Prince Christian of Denmark will start at a new school this fall after allegations of sexual abuse and bullying surfaced at his prestigious boarding school.

Prince Frederik and Princess Mary announced Wednesday that their 16-year-old son would start at Ordrup Gymnasium in the new school year. They previously shared that he would be transferring out of Herlufsholm School after one year following allegations of sexual abuse and bullying at the establishment. (Prince Christian is not connected to the allegations.)

Saying that they were "deeply shaken" by the findings released by the National Agency for Education and Quality, the parents of four said that the information "directs a particularly harsh critique from a state authority against Herlufsholm and places demands on the school at several levels, not least the leadership level" — which was unacceptable.

Photo: Keld Navntoft, Kongehuset © HRH Prince Christian will attend the gymnasium at Herlufsholm
Keld Navntoft/Kongehuset

Prince Frederik, 54, and Princess Mary, 50, said the decision to transfer school was "difficult" for their family and pointed to their "special position as Crown Prince Couple" as a factor. Moving forward, the future king and queen added that they would consult with their children regarding the next best steps for their education.

"During the summer, we, together with our children, will make a decision about their future choice of schools," they said. "With thoughts about the many students who will continue at Herlufsholm, it is our hope that the school now gets more peace to ensure the necessary changes and succeeds in creating a culture in which all thrive and feel safe."

Princess Isabella, 15, was expected to start at Herlufsholm this fall. However, she will now attend a separate school from her older brother, Ingrid Jespersen's Gymnasieskole in Copenhagen, the palace announced Wednesday.

In August 2021, Prince Fredrik and Princess Mary documented Prince Christian's first days on the Herlufsholm School campus. Prince Christian, who is second in line to the Danish throne after his father, was "adjusting to the new surroundings and meeting the new schoolmates," according to the photo captions on social media.

Queen Margrethe of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Prince Christian of Denmark, Princess Isabella of Denmark, Princess Josephine of Denmark and Prince Vincent of Denmark during the confirmation of Princess Isabella of Denmark at on April 30, 2022 in Fredensborg, Denmark
The Danish royal family. Patrick van Katwijk/Getty

Frederik and Mary, who are also parents to twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 11, first addressed the alarming allegations surrounding Herlufsholm in June. In a statement, the couple said they would be taking time to decide what was best for their family.

"Bullying, violence and indignities are never acceptable. We must respond to the painful and devastating incidents by insisting on changes that ensure a safe environment for all," they explained. "And then we must recognize the courage of those who have shared their violent experiences."

