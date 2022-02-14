Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Tests Positive for COVID After Husband Prince Charles' Diagnosis

The Duchess of Cornwall has been vaccinated and has received the booster vaccine, according to the palace

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 four days after her husband Prince Charles went into self-isolation following his positive coronavirus diagnosis, the royals' office confirmed on Monday.

In a short statement, a spokesman at Clarence House said, "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating. We continue to follow government guidelines."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Camilla, 74, who is triple vaccinated, was on a royal outing in London on Feb. 10, when it was announced that her husband Charles, 73, had tested positive.

When the news of Charles' COVID diagnosis broke, it was revealed that he had also spent time with his mother Queen Elizabeth two days prior to his positive test. The monarch was being monitored, a palace source confirmed to PEOPLE. The Queen was not displaying any symptoms at the time.

Charles and Camilla Camilla and Prince Charles | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

The situation will continue to be monitored, but regular updates will not be provided on the Queen's health, the source added.

Camilla's COVID diagnosis comes nine days after the Queen, 95, announced that she wanted her daughter-in-law to be titled as Queen Consort when the time comes for Charles to take the throne. Queen Elizabeth's statement was made in an address on the occasion of her milestone 70 years on the throne, and the beginning of her Platinum Jubilee.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall | Credit: Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty Images

"And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," the Queen wrote.