Prince Charles Jokes About a Grooming Gift He Says Is 'Just in Time'
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have had a busy few days, from a West End theater tour to reading in the park (with elephants!) and even quipping over wrinkle cream
No rest for the regal!
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have had a busy few days of public outings this week, so it's no surprise that when he was gifted a jar of anti-wrinkle cream made from honey, the Prince of Wales quipped that the sweet gesture had come "just in time."
Charles - whose playful exchange with the team at the FarmED farm and food education center in Oxfordshire was reported by the Daily Mail - wasn't the only royal member of the honey hive out and about on Tuesday.
Kate Middleton spent time with children at the Museum of Natural History in London. During an interactive learning session, she treated some some of the kids to tastes of the honey she cultivates at Anmer Hall in Norwich with Prince William (who, for his part, spent prat of Tuesday cheering on Team England at the UEFA EURO 2020 tournament).
"This came specially from my beehive," she said, according to a report from the event, then asked, "Does it taste like honey from the shops? Does it taste like flowers?"
Elsewhere in London, Camilla stayed closer to home. Sitting in St. James Park, just a stone's throw from Buckingham Palace, the Duchess of Cornwall was encircled by life-size lantana elephant statues as she read The Tiger Who Came to Tea to schoolchildren.
And on Wednesday, Charles and Camilla stepped out to the West End to see the work at Andrew Lloyd Webber's Theatre Royal Drury Lane, which has been undergoing a historic restoration.
According to the Clarence House Instagram, "The theatre sits on the oldest theatre site in continuous use in the world - there has been a theatre at this location since 1663!"
All the working royals have been ramping up their engagements as COVID restrictions continue to loosen in the U.K.
On June 11, Queen Elizabeth was a big hit with global leaders as she joined Charles, Camilla, William and Kate at a reception in Cornwall as part of the G-7 economic summit. And on July 1, Prince Harry will be back in London from the U.S., where he welcomed newborn baby Lili earlier this month, to join William in unveiling of a statue dedicated to their late mother, Princess Diana, which they commissioned years ago for Kensington Palace.