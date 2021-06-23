Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have had a busy few days, from a West End theater tour to reading in the park (with elephants!) and even quipping over wrinkle cream

Prince Charles Jokes About a Grooming Gift He Says Is 'Just in Time'

Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales reacts as he speaks with beekeepers Tanya Hawkes and her daughter Esme during a tour of FarmED, a new center for farm and food education in Oxfordshire on June 22, 2021 in Chipping Norton, England. FarmED provides learning spaces and events that inspire, educate, and connect people to build sustainable farming and food systems.

No rest for the regal!

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have had a busy few days of public outings this week, so it's no surprise that when he was gifted a jar of anti-wrinkle cream made from honey, the Prince of Wales quipped that the sweet gesture had come "just in time."

Charles - whose playful exchange with the team at the FarmED farm and food education center in Oxfordshire was reported by the Daily Mail - wasn't the only royal member of the honey hive out and about on Tuesday.

"This came specially from my beehive," she said, according to a report from the event, then asked, "Does it taste like honey from the shops? Does it taste like flowers?"

Elsewhere in London, Camilla stayed closer to home. Sitting in St. James Park, just a stone's throw from Buckingham Palace, the Duchess of Cornwall was encircled by life-size lantana elephant statues as she read The Tiger Who Came to Tea to schoolchildren.

And on Wednesday, Charles and Camilla stepped out to the West End to see the work at Andrew Lloyd Webber's Theatre Royal Drury Lane, which has been undergoing a historic restoration.

According to the Clarence House Instagram, "The theatre sits on the oldest theatre site in continuous use in the world - there has been a theatre at this location since 1663!"