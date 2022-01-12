Can You Guess Which Royal Wore a Disguise to Trick Photographers During a Ski Vacation in Switzerland?

His Royal Shyness?

During a January 1980 ski holiday in Klosters, Switzerland (a favorite winter retreat for many members of the royal family), a recognizable royal tried to fool the press photographers by sporting glasses, a giant nose and a fake mustache along with his winter apparel.

Did you correctly guess that it was Prince Charles?

The heir's disguise didn't hide his identity for long, with photographers catching on and snapping pictures of him in the getup.

Later on, the photographers returned the gag by sporting their own fake noses and red hats. Seeming to appreciate the effort, Prince Charles posed for a photo with Steve Wood of the Daily Express, James Whitaker of The Sun, Ken Lennox of the Daily Star and Arthur Edwards of The Sun.

It's not unheard of for the royals to use a costume or pseudonym to protect their privacy. The manager of a movie theater once told the Daily Mail that Prince William and Kate Middleton quietly attended a screening of Toy Story 3 sporting "fancy dress and wore wigs. Prince William's was purple if I remember rightly."

Although their costumes were reportedly for a charity event, they also hid their identities while living in Anglesey by "wearing baseball caps and sunglasses" and "driving around in a battered white Ford Transit van," according to a local.

Prince Harry reportedly had social media accounts under the name "Spike Wells," while even Prince George has given a fake name before.

George, now 8, was visiting grandmother Carole Middleton with sister Princess Charlotte when they came upon a woman walking her dog, The Sun reported.

The woman told the British newspaper that she was asked not to take any photos of the children but was able to engage George in conversation as the young prince pet her dog.