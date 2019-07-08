Prince Charles Continues His Flower Tradition at Grandson Archie's Royal Christening

Prince Charles is one proud (and stylish!) grandpa!

Fans got only a small glimpse of the royal family at Archie’s christening over the weekend through an official portrait released on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Instagram page. However, that one photo was enough to see that Charles continued his tradition of wearing a pink flower for his grandchildren’s christenings.

The Queen’s eldest son accessorized his navy suit with a light blue tie and Dianthus Devon Wizard on his lapel. As Hello! magazine notes, he is a keen gardener, and the brightly colored flower grows in the garden of Charles’ country home, Highgrove House.

Prince Charles, 70, also added the flower as an accent to his ensemble for the christening of Princess Charlotte in July 2015 and Prince Louis in July 2018.

Prince Charles did not wear the flower for the christening of his eldest grandchild, Prince George. However, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s son was baptized in Oct. 2013, and the flower may have simply been out of season.

Charlotte, Louis and Archie’s birthdays are very close together — Louis on April 23, Charlotte on May 2 and Archie on May 6 — so their christenings all took place in the summer.

Prince Charles, who has a lifelong commitment to conservation and the environment, spoke about how the new generation will be affected by current pollution during his visit to Ghana ahead of Archie’s birth.

“I am about to have another grandchild actually. I suspect quite a few of you may too have grandchildren or will do soon,” he said, according to the Telegraph. “It does seem to me insanity if we are going to bequeath this completely polluted, damaged and destroyed world to them.”

Charles continued, “All grandchildren deserve a better future.”