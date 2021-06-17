Prince Charles honored event organizer's wishes to wear sustainable clothes by sporting a suit he previously said he would continue to wear "as long as I can go on getting into it"

Prince Charles Wore a Longtime Go-To Suit - That's Nearly as Old as Prince William! - to Royal Ascot 2021

Prince Charles has donned it again!

The future monarch dusted off a cherished favorite from his closet for this year's Royal Ascot: a grey morning suit by Anderson & Sheppard that he's owned since 1984.

Yes, that means the suit is just two years "younger" than Charles' son and heir, Prince William!

The eco-conscious Prince of Wales, 72, has a longstanding reputation as the king of the royal rewear - he previously showcased the suit in 2018 while walking down the aisle with Meghan during her wedding to his younger son, Prince Harry.

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's May wedding | Credit: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

doria-charles-3-2000.jpg Prince Charles and Doria Ragland at the royal wedding on May 19, 2018.

And it wasn't the only case of royal wedding wardrobe deja vu at Royal Ascot 2021: Charles's sister-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex revisited the hat she sported for Kate Middleton and Prince William's royal wedding in 2011.

Both were in keeping with event organizers' emphasis on sustainability for this year's famed horse racing event, encouraging all racegoers to shop from their own closets or buy something second-hand.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex Sophie, Countess of Wessex | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage; Chris Jackson/Getty Images

As for Charles's penchant for the Anderson & Sheppard wardrobe staple, he told British Vogue editor Edward Enninful last year that, "in the case of that particular morning coat, as long as I can go on getting into it, [I will]."

He added, "I only wear it a few times a year, in the summer, so obviously you want to keep those sorts of things going."