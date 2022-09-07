Prince Charles Sports a Kilt for Formal Engagements — and Some Horsing Around! — in Scotland

Prince Charles is out and about in Scottish style.

The Prince of Wales, 73, honored tradition Wednesday during a royal visit to England's northern neighbor, stepping out for a series of engagements in a green and red tartan kilt.

Charles, who is known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, kicked off the day at New Lanark, a cotton mill village restored from the 18th century and UNESCO World Heritage Site.

During the outing at the historic South Lanarkshire village, which draws over 300,000 visitors annually, the prince got to see industrial artifacts, preserved looms, which are still used for commercial purposes today, as well as textiles produced through the conservation project. One such fabric is the Jubilee wool, commissioned in commemoration of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty

For his duties as Patron of the Clydesdale Horse Society, Prince Charles went to the Lanark Auction Market to view its Clydesdale horse statue, erected to celebrate sales of the breed there for over 140 years, according to the Lanark Trust.

The prince also seemed pleased to meet some real-life Clydesdales, hard at work in the area as police horses.

Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty

Greeting well-wishers who gathered outside the market, the prince was charmed by a local corgi — famously his mother's favorite dog breed.

Though photos of Prince Charles' third and final stop in Scotland Wednesday were not released, Clarence House confirmed that the royal would join a roundtable organized by the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, sitting with scientists to discuss allergies and the environment.

Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty

The foundation was established in honor of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, who tragically died at age 15 after having a severe allergic reaction to sesame in a sandwich on a flight in 2016.

Effective October 2021, Natasha's Law now requires allergens to be clearly labeled on the ingredients lists of pre-packed for direct sale foods (PPDS) in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Last weekend, Prince Charles attended the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering in the Scottish Highlands, a special exhibition of national heritage and their traditional games that takes place each year, with his sister, Princess Anne.

At the event, he officially opened The Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Archway in honor of his mother's historic 70 years on the throne. The event is held not far from Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the Queen, 96, traditionally spends the summer months.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The Queen and other members of the royal family are regulars at the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering, which is held on the first Saturday in September each year and has been running since 1832. She is often seen laughing as she watches events such as caber tossing and tug-of-war.