Prince Charles Wears a Yarmulke During Synagogue Visit in Ireland

Prince Charles is once again showing his commitment to the Jewish community.

The future king and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, spent the beginning of the week in Ireland. While Camilla visited the homeless charity Belfast Welcome Organisation, Charles headed to Belfast Synagogue on Wednesday.

The 70-year-old royal met Ruth Kohner, 82, who came to the U.K. just ahead of World War II via the Kindertransport. The rescue effort brought thousands of Jewish children, including Ruth and her sister, to safety as the Nazi party threatened to annihilate all Jews.

The Prince sees the newly installed stained glass windows at Belfast Synagogue. The windows were designed to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day 2019 and promote peace and reconciliation. #RoyalVisitNI pic.twitter.com/8BkS5X2rjJ — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) May 22, 2019

Charles, who wore a blue yarmulke during his visit, also saw newly installed stained glass windows to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day 2019.

Visiting Belfast Synagogue today, The Prince of Wales meets members of the community. #RoyalVisitNI pic.twitter.com/0qS9jAVOFK — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) May 22, 2019

Charles and Camilla have long supported Jewish communities. During Camilla’s visit to Jewish Care’s Brenner Centre in January to celebrate the organization’s 80th anniversary, musician Beverley Stone performed the classic Israeli folk song “Hava Nagila,” meaning “let’s rejoice.” After a little convincing, the royal linked arms with members of the Jewish community and clapped along to the beat.

“It was a lovely, wonderful experience, I think I’m dreaming,” said Abraham David, who danced with the duchess. “She put her hand out to mine and wanted to dance — I couldn’t believe it. I won’t sleep tonight I’m so excited.”

Also on Wednesday, Charles visited St. Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral, where he met with the local archbishops to learn about community work.

As part of a wider programme in Armagh, HRH The Prince of Wales visited the beautiful St Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral where he met Archbishop Eamon Martin & Archbishop Richard Clarke. He learned about the important cross-community work undertaken by both Cathedrals in this City pic.twitter.com/OmpdS4fzqu — Northern Ireland Office (@NIOgov) May 22, 2019

Charles and Camilla were welcomed to Ireland on Monday with an Irish dancing performance at the Glencree Centre for Peace and Reconciliation.

The couple then changes into formalwear, including a light green floor-length dress for Camilla, for a dinner celebrating relations between the U.K. and Ireland.

Charles’ busy visit also included the National Botanic Gardens in Dublin and being shown some animal skulls by schoolchildren on the shore of Glendalough’s Upper Lake.

The quick visit to Ireland comes after the couple’s tour of Germany – which occurred just one day after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their son, Archie Harrison. It’s believed that Charles met his new grandson after returning from the trip.