Prince Charles Visits Throne Made for Game of Thrones Wrap Party in Northern Ireland

Prince Charles was shown a different kind of throne during a surprise visit to Northern Ireland on Wednesday!

Charles, 71, and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 73, traveled to Belfast to carry out a series of engagements and pay tribute to frontline workers amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While at the Ulster Museum, the couple was shown a special willow Iron Throne that was made for a party to celebrate the premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones. Filming of the hit show, which concluded in May 2019, took place in several locations around Northern Ireland.

The future heir, who arrived in a mask made by artisans of the Turquoise Mountain Foundation, an Afghanistan-based charity set up by the royal, looked amused as he stood in front of the structure, which was made by local Bob Johnson of Bob’s Baskets.

Game of Thrones has been a popular show within the royal family. Prince William shared he and his wife Kate Middleton are big fans of the show. The couple revealed they watched the series while eating curry takeout in their “comfy clothes.”

And when they met GoT actor Tom Wlaschiha, (who plays Jaqen H’ghar) during a visit to Berlin, they reportedly tried to get a few spoilers out of him.

“They said they really liked Game of Thrones and have watched every series,” Wlaschiha said. “They wanted spoilers, but I said I couldn’t tell them.”

