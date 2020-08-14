Prince Charles Thanks First Responders at the Site of a Deadly Train Crash in Scotland
Queen Elizabeth said in a message of condolence, "Our thanks go out to the Emergency Services for their response and dedication"
Prince Charles paid tribute to those who died and showed his support for the emergency services who rushed to a tragic train crash in Scotland this week.
The 71-year-old royal headed to Stonehaven early Friday to visit the site of the train derailment and speak with first responders who aided the injured and helped at the scene on Wednesday.
The 06:38 Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street ScotRail train service derailed in the area of north eastern Scotland, and local transport police have confirmed that three people died, including the ScotRail driver and conductor. Several other people were injured and taken to hospital.
Charles arrived just after 11 a.m. local time and surveyed the scene from high up on a bank. He then chatted to some of the emergency crews who have been on site following the crash.
It's believed that the derailment was caused by a landslip following heavy rain, the BBC reported.
On Wednesday evening, Queen Elizabeth sent a message of condolence to the Lord-Lieutenant of Kincardineshire expressing her "great sadness."
"The Duke of Edinburgh, and the entire Royal Family, join me in sending our thoughts and prayers to the families of those who have died and those who have been injured,” she wrote. "Our thanks go out to the Emergency Services for their response and dedication."
Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, head south to England on Saturday to take a leading role in the British commemorations of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, known as VJ Day.
Last week, the prince sent his condolences to the people of Lebanon after the warehouse explosion in Beirut that killed more than 200 people, injured more than 5,000 others and caused widespread destruction in the city.
Charles wrote, "My wife and I wanted you to know how deeply we feel for all the people of Lebanon following the horrific explosion in Beirut which has resulted in the tragic death of so many and caused such unimaginable devastation," Charles wrote. "Our hearts go out to all those who have lost loved ones and all those who have been so terribly injured."