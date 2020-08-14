Queen Elizabeth said in a message of condolence, "Our thanks go out to the Emergency Services for their response and dedication"

Prince Charles Thanks First Responders at the Site of a Deadly Train Crash in Scotland

Prince Charles paid tribute to those who died and showed his support for the emergency services who rushed to a tragic train crash in Scotland this week.

The 71-year-old royal headed to Stonehaven early Friday to visit the site of the train derailment and speak with first responders who aided the injured and helped at the scene on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 06:38 Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street ScotRail train service derailed in the area of north eastern Scotland, and local transport police have confirmed that three people died, including the ScotRail driver and conductor. Several other people were injured and taken to hospital.

Image zoom PA Images

Charles arrived just after 11 a.m. local time and surveyed the scene from high up on a bank. He then chatted to some of the emergency crews who have been on site following the crash.

It's believed that the derailment was caused by a landslip following heavy rain, the BBC reported.

Image zoom PA Images

On Wednesday evening, Queen Elizabeth sent a message of condolence to the Lord-Lieutenant of Kincardineshire expressing her "great sadness."

"The Duke of Edinburgh, and the entire Royal Family, join me in sending our thoughts and prayers to the families of those who have died and those who have been injured,” she wrote. "Our thanks go out to the Emergency Services for their response and dedication."

Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, head south to England on Saturday to take a leading role in the British commemorations of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, known as VJ Day.

Image zoom PA Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Last week, the prince sent his condolences to the people of Lebanon after the warehouse explosion in Beirut that killed more than 200 people, injured more than 5,000 others and caused widespread destruction in the city.