Prince Louis' VIP Visitors Keep Coming! Grandpa Prince Charles Pops in to Visit the Newborn

It was a double celebration on Wednesday when grandpa Prince Charles came to visit son Prince William and his family.

Charles was at Kensington Palace to meet William and wife Kate Middleton‘s little newborn Prince Louis for the first time — and help make Princess Charlotte’s third birthday special.

The 69-year-old had not been able to see Louis since he was born on April 23, as he was at his Scottish Highlands retreat of Birkhall and then had to head to France for the commemoration of the New Zealand and Australian war on Anzac Day, April 25. Prince Charles then returned to Scotland.

Prince William (left) and father Prince Charles John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty images

RELATED: There Is One Major Difference Between Prince Louis’ Birth Certificate and George and Charlotte’s

RELATED VIDEO: Royal Baby Withdrawal? This Is When You Can Expect to See Prince Louis Again

His visit followed that of his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 70, who popped in to the family’s Apartment 1A on Tuesday — the same day as Queen Elizabeth.

Princess Kate and Prince William with son Prince Louis

Watch the full episode of Raising a Royal streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

The Queen, 92, was seen carrying a gift of yellow and white flowers that looked hand-picked from her garden at Windsor Castle.

The great-grandmother — who Louis’ siblings Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte call “Gan-Gan” — left husband Prince Philip, 96, at home at the castle, where he is recuperating from a hip replacement operation.