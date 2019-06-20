Charles...Prince Charles! Queen's Son Bonds with Daniel Craig Over Cars on Set of James Bond

Image zoom Prince Charles and Daniel Craig Chris Jackson/Getty

It’s unclear if Prince Charles prefers his martinis shaken or stirred, but he certainly got a shot of fun on the set of the latest James Bond film in London.

The Queen’s son, a longtime fan of Aston Martin cars — though he arrived to Pinewood Studios on Thursday in a Bentley — got an up-close look at the classic Bond vehicles being used on Bond 25 with the movie’s star, Daniel Craig.

While six of the cars are stunt cars, Craig explained how two are “pod cars,” built so an actor can sit in the driver’s seat while stunt driver actually does the work while sitting in a “pod” above the car.

“It’s quite cool but quite scary,” said Ben Strong, a senior project manager with Aston Martin.

As Charles posed for a photo with the actor in front of the DB5 and a real Aston Martin Vantage from around 1980, he said: “The cars are the interesting thing here, much more interesting.”

Strong said after the visit that Prince Charles “was very interested in how we had made them — making an old car from new.”

Producer Barbara Broccoli added, “He had a lot to talk about with Daniel. They both have a love for Aston Martin. Boys with toys!”

Image zoom Daniel Craig and Prince Charles Chris Jackson/Getty

Image zoom Daniel Craig and Prince Charles Chris Jackson/Getty

Charles went on set to meet members of the crew, as well as actors Naomie Harris and Ralph Fiennes.

Charles talked about Fiennes’ appearances in the Harry Potter films as Voldemort, which prompted Craig to joke: “That’s the real Ralph Fiennes!”

Image zoom Prince Charles Chris Jackson/Getty

Image zoom Prince Charles and Naomie Harris Chris Jackson/Getty

Image zoom Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes and Prince Charles Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince Charles also recalled previously visits to Pinewood Studios, including going on set with Peter Sellers for one of the Pink Panther movies. Filming was often interrupted, he said, because “they all collapsed in hysterics.”

“We get hysterical sometimes,” Craig said. “Toward the end of the day, normally.”

It just so happens that Charles’ mom, Queen Elizabeth is a Bond girl! The monarch made a cameo in a mini-movie alongside Craig in a parody of the famous British spy films that premiered at the opening ceremony for the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

In the fun clip, after Craig’s character picks up the Queen from Buckingham Palace, stunt actors playing them helicoptered across London and parachuted into the venue. To a tumult of cheers, Queen Elizabeth then appeared on the steps of the VIP seats for her grand entrance.

Meghan Markle also nearly nabbed a part in the new James Bond movie. Reports stated that she was on a short list of five actresses to appear in the film, but casting directors dropped the idea after her romance with Prince Harry blossomed and it was clear she would be unattainable.