"I couldn't not stop to thank you. Well done, all of you. You're amazing," the royal told staffers at St. Bartholomew's Hospital in London

Prince Charles Visits Hospital Staffers Who Cared for His Father Prince Philip Before His Death

Prince Charles personally thanked the hospital staffers who cared for his late father Prince Philip.

On Wednesday, the royal paid a visit to London's St. Bartholomew's Hospital, the private facility where the Duke of Edinburgh was treated for heart surgery in March. Philip "passed away peacefully" at home at Windsor Castle on April 9 at 99 years old.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Philip had been taken to St. Bartholomew's Hospital — a high-tech specialized hospital — for an operation on what was called a "pre-existing heart condition.

During his visit, Charles requested to meet with the team who helped take care of Prince Philip.

"It meant an enormous amount to us that he came to visit and also that he met those involved in his father's care. We were just so honored to have treated his father and it was wonderful to see the Prince of Wales today," said Professor Charles Knight, chief executive of St Bartholomew's.

"It was particularly special that he got the opportunity to speak to some of our staff here ahead of International Nurses' Day tomorrow," he added.

Prince Charles Prince Charles | Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

After his private meeting with staff, the prince went outside the hospital to meet with nurses who have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Charles asked Daisy Eden, 23, a staff nurse, whether she enjoyed her job and she replied: "I love it. You have the chance to be a light in a dark place for people. It's a privilege."

Prince Charles Prince Charles | Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Charles then made an unexpected walkabout to meet with more staffers and patients who had popped by to catch a glimpse of the royal.