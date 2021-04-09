The Duke of Edinburgh "passed away peacefully" at his Windsor Castle home on Friday

Prince Charles Visited His Mother the Queen at Windsor Castle Hours After Prince Philip's Death

Prince Charles paid his respects after the death of his father Prince Philip with a visit to see Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle on Friday afternoon, PEOPLE has learned.

Charles's visit with his mother came just hours after the Duke of Edinburgh "passed away peacefully" at Windsor Castle, where he and the monarch have spent the majority of the past year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Philip's death comes just weeks after he returned to Windsor Castle following a month-long hospital stay that included treatment for an infection and a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition. He was said to have been "in good spirits" upon his return home, a royal source told PEOPLE.

Charles was his father's only visitor during his hospitalization. Philip's eldest son and heir to the throne traveled from his home in Gloucestershire, England, to visit him in his first weeks of treatment.

Prince Charles recently expressed his sadness over being separated from his father and the rest of the family during the coronavirus pandemic. The royals, who usually gather for birthdays and festive celebrations, such as Christmas, have been isolated from one another — like families all over the world.

"Well, I haven't seen my father for a long time, or my grandchildren or anything. I've been doing the FaceTime, it's all very well, but…," Charles told Sky News.

When asked how he has felt being disconnected from his family during lockdown, he added, "Well, it's terribly sad, let alone one's friends. But, fortunately, at least you can speak to them on the telephones and occasionally do this sort of thing. But it isn't the same, is it? You really just want to give people a hug."

Prince Philip — who retired from his public duties in August 2017 — is survived by his wife of 73 years, Queen Elizabeth, their daughter Princess Anne and their three sons: next-in-line-to-the-throne Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren, including Prince William and Prince Harry and nine great-grandchildren, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Archie and Princess Eugenie's new baby boy, August, whose middle name is Philip.

The Queen has entered an eight-day period of mourning following the death of her husband. Following the eight days, a funeral will take place at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.