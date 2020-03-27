Prince Charles Virtually Joins Camilla to Clap for Health Care Workers After Coronavirus Diagnosis

While self-isolating following his coronavirus diagnosis, Prince Charles virtually joined wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, on Thursday night to show their appreciation for health care workers, clapping for those helping patients affected by COVID-19 in a viral hashtag initiative amid the ongoing pandemic.

In a split-screen video shared to Clarence House’s Instagram Story, the future king, 71, applauds from a room while Camilla, 72, can be seen clapping from an open window.

“Thank you to all 👏,” the caption on the video read, along with the hashtags #ClapForCarers and #ThankYouNHS.

The video came after Charles’ grandchildren — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — also participated in the online campaign. Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s three kids made an appearance on the couple’s social media pages that same day, enthusiastically clapping to show support for health care professionals during the coronavirus crisis.

“To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you,” the video was captioned, along with the hashtags #ClapForOurCarers, #ClapForCarers, #ThankYouNHS and #ClapForNHS.

In the sweet clip, Prince Louis, who turns 2 next month, stands between his older siblings — and sweetly glances up at them both as they all clap in unison. George, 6, and Charlotte, 4, smile throughout the video, with the little princess letting out a giggle towards the end.

The siblings even color coordinated for the surprise post, all dressed in shades of blue.

PEOPLE previously reported that Charles tested positive for coronavirus and has been in self-isolation in Birkhall — keeping apart from Camilla, who is also self-isolating in another part of the grand home in the Scottish highlands. Camila does not have the virus, a statement issued to PEOPLE said. Sources close to him say Charles has not been in the hospital and that doctors are advising that his diagnosis is unlikely to escalate into a more serious case.

A Clarence House spokesperson confirmed the diagnosis in a statement early Wednesday, saying, “The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms, but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.”

On Thursday, Charles shared his gratitude for the well wishes he has received from around the world since his diagnosis.

“Thank you for all your ‘Get Well Soon’ messages for his Royal Highness,” read a post shared on the Clarence House social media account, which belongs to Charles and Camilla. “He is enormously touched by your kind words.”

Aides said hundreds of messages have come in since the announcement. He is said to be in “good health” and “good spirits” despite the diagnosis.

Sources close to the heir to the throne say Charles has not been in the hospital and that doctors are advising that his diagnosis is unlikely to escalate into a more serious case. A spokesman says that the royal is “in good spirits.”

Charles has spoken to his sons Prince William and Prince Harry to share the news of his positive coronavirus diagnosis, the palace confirms.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.