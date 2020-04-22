Prince Charles Unexpectedly Reveals He's Watching 'the Funniest' Viral Videos While in Isolation

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince Charles is not only using technology to keep in touch with his family during isolation — he’s also discovering some funny viral videos.

Queen Elizabeth‘s eldest son and heir, 71, penned an article for Country Life magazine, where he shared a few ways he’s staying busy at his home in the Scottish highlands with the help of technology.

“We have seen the very best use of technology — allowing us to keep working, but also to keep in touch through virtual parties, games, singing — and some of the funniest videos I have seen for a long time!” he wrote.

Prince Charles also praised the way people are helping each other out during the crisis, saying it was “reassuring to see that adversity is bringing out the very best in people.”

“Beyond the walls of the hospitals, care homes, doctors’ surgeries and pharmacies, we have also seen a heart-warming burgeoning of remarkable kindness and concern for those in need across the country,” he said. “Younger people shopping for older folk, some making regular telephone calls to those living alone, Church services recorded and emailed to parishioners.”

Charles, who is an avid gardener himself, highlighted the important role U.K. farmers are playing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When was the last time anyone gave the availability of a bottle of milk, or a loaf of bread, or fresh vegetables a second thought?” he said. “Suddenly, these things are precious and valued. And this is how it always should be.”

“Food does not happen by magic,” the royal continued. “If the past few weeks have proved anything, it is that we cannot take it for granted. In this country, there are 80,000 farmers producing our food — from the Fells of Cumbria to the arable and vegetable lands of East Anglia; from the Welsh Mountains to the Scottish fishing villages; from the dairy fields of Cornwall and Northern Ireland to the orchards of Kent. Day in and day out, they are working to produce food — for us. And we owe them an enormous debt of gratitude. But they cannot do it alone.”

Prince Charles encouraged readers to realize the importance of nature and local agriculture.

“After the suffering and the selflessness we are witnessing, we cannot allow ourselves to go back to how we were,” he said. “This is a moment in history.”

Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus and has since recovered. He’s continuing his royal work from home, however, and even carried out the first virtual royal opening ceremony for a new temporary field hospital in London serving coronavirus patients.

In the video, he paid tribute to those who have worked tirelessly to create the new hospital, which had been constructed in just nine days.

“I was one of the lucky ones to have COVID-19 relatively mildly. But for some it will be a much harder journey. I am therefore so relieved that everyone can now have the reassurance that they will receive all the necessary technical care they may need and every chance to return to a normal life,” he said.

The Queen’s eldest son has also taken part in more virtual hospital openings and recorded a reading for the Easter mass at Westminster Abbey.

