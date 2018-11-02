Prince Charles Snuck a Subtle Tribute to All Three of His Grandchildren in New Video

Tomorrow The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall arrive in The Gambia for the start of the Royal visit to West Africa. Listen to The Prince speak about how much he is looking forward to #RoyalVisitTheGambia, #RoyalVisitGhana and #RoyalVisitNigeria. pic.twitter.com/Vr6cxco5z1 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) October 30, 2018

Prince Charles is a proud grandfather!

In a video released by Clarence House ahead of the royal’s tour of Africa with wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Charles spoke to the camera with meaningful photo in the background: the official family portrait from Prince Louis‘ christening in July. The image features all three of Charles’ grandchildren: Louis, 6 months, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince George, 5.

Proud parents Prince William and Kate Middleton chose Matt Holyoak, one of the world’s leading portrait photographers, to take the photos, which were taken in the Morning Room at Clarence House (Charles and Camilla’s official London residence), following the little prince’s baptism in the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace.

Also in the photo are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — who recently announced they are expecting their own child in the spring. The new addition will be the heir’s fourth grandchild.

Camilla and Prince Charles at Prince Louis' christening

Charles spoke candidly about a special present he planted for his first grandson, Prince George, just after his birth in July 2013 in the upcoming documentary, Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70.

Speaking from his arboretum at his Scottish home of Birkhall, Charles gestures to dozens of trees that were planted when the royal was born five years ago, and says: “This is George’s wood.”

“As I get older, all I really long for is to plant trees,” Charles, who has a lifelong commitment to conservation and the environment, continues. “I hope it will be quite amusing for George, as they grow up, and he grows up.”

Camilla also appears in the documentary, adding: “You can’t believe how much it’s grown. It was tiny when it was all planted. The next thing you know, you’re being dwarfed by it.”

Queen Elizabeth‘s eldest son shared some of his personal photographs, artwork and other belongings for the Prince & Patron exhibition, celebrating his upcoming 70th birthday. One highlight is the previously unseen photo of the proud grandfather cradling a sleeping baby Prince George in his arms, while Prince William smiles beside them. The sweet photo is usually displayed at Charles’ country home, Highgrove House.