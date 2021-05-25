Prince Charles has worked to make the farm fully organic, working "with Nature and not against her"

Prince Charles Trades His Suit for Muddy Clothes as He Works on the Queen's Sandringham Estate

Prince Charles takes a hands-on approach when it comes to turning Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham Estate into a "fully organic operation."

The 72-year-old royal spoke to Country Life magazine about running operations on the country home in Norfolk where the royal family traditionally gathers for Christmas — a role he took over from his father, Prince Philip, in 2017 — in an organic way.

In new photos, Prince Charles sports muddy clothes along with gloves, a flat-brim cap and safety googles as he lays hedges.

"Since the beginning of the 1980s, when I first had responsibility for managing some land in my own right at Highgrove, I have wanted to focus on an approach to food production that avoids the impact of the predominant, conventional system of industrialised agriculture, which, it is increasingly clear to see, is having a disastrous effect on soil fertility, biodiversity and animal and human health," Prince Charles told the magazine.

HRH The Prince of Wales at the Sandringham Estate Prince Charles | Credit: Simon Buck/Country Life Picture Library

"It has always seemed to me somewhat logical to embrace a farming system that works with Nature and not against her, thus restoring the lost fertility and carbon-sequestration capacity of the soil on which we rely for our very existence upon this planet," he continued.

The Prince Of Wales And Duchess Of Cornwall Visit Northern Ireland Prince Charles | Credit: Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage

Prince Charles began converting Sandringham to a fully organic operation three years ago, before which, less than 10% of the farm was fun organically.

"At a global scale, it is becoming ever clearer to me that the very future of humanity may depend to a large extent on a mainstream transition to more sustainable farming practices, based on what are known as regenerative, agro-ecological principles, as well as innovative methods of agroforestry — something we are also putting into practice at Sandringham," the Prince of Wales said.

Prince Charles has been an environmental advocate for decades, recently supporting a new charter for the environment, which he called the Terra Carta, which aims to ensure big businesses are including green initiatives in their future plans.