Prince Charles Toasts to Burns Night with Special Reading! All About Scotland's Poetry-Filled Celebration

Prince Charles is saying "sláinte" to Burns Night!

The Prince of Wales, 72, marked the annual celebration of Robert Burns on Monday by reciting one of Scottish poet's most well-known pieces "Auld Lang Syne" — a poem many Americans will recognize as the song most associated with New Year festivities.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

At the end of the video, shared on social media by Charles' Clarence House office, the royal holds up a cup and toasts in Scottish Gaelic, raising his glass and taking a sip.

Prince Charle described the poem as "words which have become a symbol of fellowship the world over — and never has that sense of connection been more important than now."

Image zoom Robert Burns | Credit: Photo12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The official Royal Family Instagram and Twitter accounts also marked Burns Night by sharing the words to "My Heart's in the Highlands," a 1789 song and poem by the poet, alongside snowy photos of Queen Elizabeth's Scottish Highland home, Balmoral Castle, as well as the River Dee "on a recent winter's day."

Burns Night is celebrated on January 25, the anniversary of the composer's 1759 birth. A Burns Supper of traditional Scottish dishes such as haggis, neeps and tatties — usually accompanied by plenty of whiskey — is served before Burns' poems and songs are recited. The night ends with guests joining hands and singing "Auld Lang Syne," according to VisitScotland.com.

Image zoom 2020 Burns Night celebration in Edinburgh | Credit: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Image zoom Haggi at a Burns Night dinner | Credit: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

This year, Burns Night festivities are being held virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Image zoom Prince Charles visits Scotland in 2017 | Credit: Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince Charles is very familiar with Burns' work. During his 2017 visit to Scotland with wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Charles sported a kilt for a performance of Burns' poems and songs by Professor Paul Mealor and the Aberdeen University Chamber Choir.

Camilla read her favorite Robert Burns poem, "My Heart's in the Highlands," in an Instagram video in honor of the occasion.