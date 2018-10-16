Prince Charles Is Toasting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby News — 'Several Times!'

Prince Charles will drink to that!

After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s announcement that they’re expecting a baby, Meghan’s happy father-in-law has been celebrating.

During a tour of whiskey distillery Royal Lochnagar in Scotland on Tuesday, Charles was asked if he’s toasted to the news yet.

“Oh yes, absolutely,” he said. “Several times.”

The Prince of Wales, who was sampling a malt produced in his honor at the distillery, walked Meghan down the aisle during their May wedding.

Meghan, 37, who is due in the spring, has had her 12-week ultrasound and is “feeling well,” a royal source told PEOPLE. The royal couple is currently visiting Australia on a 16-day tour, where they’ve already received their first baby gift and spoken out about the pregnancy announcement.

Jane Barlow/PA Images/Getty

Jane Barlow/PA Images/Getty

At a reception event at Admiralty House, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are staying, Harry, 34, thanked Australia for the” incredibly warm welcome” they’d received and the “chance to meet Aussies from all walks of life.”

“We also genuinely couldn’t think of a better place to announce the, er, upcoming baby,” Harry said, who appeared slightly nervous and looked over to Meghan. He added, “whether it’s a boy or a girl.”

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

The royal baby is set to make history as one of the first ever heirs of mixed race in the British royal family.

“It is so beautiful at every level,” Tessy Ojo, the chief executive of the Diana Award who was a guest at Harry and Meghan’s May wedding, tells PEOPLE. “We all can’t wait to see what the baby will be and what the baby will look like, what this beautiful gorgeous bundle will look like.”