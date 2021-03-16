Prince Charles Is 'Thrilled' Dad Prince Philip Is Home Following Month-Long Hospital Stay

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall received their first COVID-19 shots in February

Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, visited the Finsbury Park Mosque, also known as North London Central Mosque, on Tuesday to tour a pop-up vaccine clinic. During the outing, the royal was asked about his father's return to Windsor Castle that morning after spending a month in the hospital — and he said he was "thrilled" for Philip to be home.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Fielding questions from reporters, Prince Charles said he's spoken to his father "several times."

"I'll be sure he knows you're very pleased he's out," he said with a smile.

Image zoom Prince Charles | Credit: Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty

A royal source tells PEOPLE that Prince Philip is "in good spirits" as he reunites with Queen Elizabeth after being admitted to the hospital for an infection on Feb. 16. In March, the Duke of Edinburgh was transferred to St. Bartholomew's hospital for more tests and treatment for what was said to be a pre-exisiting heart condition. He eventually underwent an operation, the palace said.

Image zoom Prince Philip | Credit: PA Images

Prince Charles, 72, and Camilla, 73, wore face masks as they met with staff and learned how the local community is being supported throughout the pandemic.

Image zoom Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles | Credit: Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty

Image zoom Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall | Credit: Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty

Just days after son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle's revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month, Prince Charles visited another COVID-19 vaccine clinic in London. During the March 9 outing, reporters asked Prince Charles for his reaction to Harry and Meghan's interview — but he stayed silent.

"He chuckled and carried on walking," tweeted The Daily Express' Richard Palmer.

Gayle King said on CBS This Morning Tuesday that Prince Harry spoke to father Prince Charles as well as his brother Prince William for the first time over the weekend since the interview aired.

"The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive," the host said. "But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation."

Image zoom Prince Charles | Credit: GEOFF PUGH/POOL/AFP via Getty

Image zoom Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles | Credit: Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty

Over recent weeks, Prince Charles and Camilla have visited multiple vaccine hubs, met with people taking part in vaccine trials and thanked workers on the frontlines of the pandemic.

Get the premiere issue of PEOPLE Royals for glamorous new photos and inside stories royals fans haven't seen or read elsewhere! Subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch

The couple received their first COVID-19 shots in February. During an outing to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham later that month, Camilla spoke about her thankfulness to get the vaccine.

"I leapt for joy," Camilla told staff about receiving the "jab," as the shot is called in the U.K. "I didn't feel anything. I'm eternally grateful for everything."

The Duchess of Cornwall also said that the vaccine "doesn't hurt."