Prince Charles said the royal family was "deeply moved" by the guards' role in Prince Philip's April 17 funeral

Prince Charles Personally Thanks Guards Who Took Part in Prince Philip's Funeral: 'You Did Him Proud'

Prince Charles personally thanked the Welsh Guards who participated in Prince Philip's funeral.

Prince Charles made his first public appearance since his father's April 17 funeral on Wednesday, visiting the Welsh Guards at their barracks in Windsor.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was so enormously proud of those of you who formed part of the complement during my father's funeral recently," he said during the visit. "If I may say so, what a wonderful credit not only to the Welsh Guards but also the Households Division and all those who were on parade, for what you all did."

Prince Charles, 72, added that the royal family was "deeply moved" by their participation in the somber event.

"People from other countries rang me up to say that they had never seen anything quite so marvelous, so beautifully done and with such dignity and style," Charles told them.

The Prince Of Wales Visits The Welsh Guards Prince Charles | Credit: Peter Cziborra - WPA Pool/Getty

"Of course it is something with which you are all rightly famed, but I know my father would have been also enormously touched because he had dreamt up this particular way he wanted it done," Charles continued. "So you did him proud — and you certainly did make your old Colonel very proud indeed."

Prince Charles, the eldest child of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, became the Colonel of the Welsh Guards in 1975 after his father passed the role on to him.

The Prince Of Wales Visits The Welsh Guards Prince Charles | Credit: Peter Cziborra - WPA Pool/Getty

The Prince Of Wales Visits The Welsh Guards Welsh Guards | Credit: Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Prince Charles chose a black and white throwback photo to thank people who sent condolences after his father's death at age 99. Instagram user Lise M shared a thank you card she received from Prince Charles' office. The letter contained an image from 1958, which showed a young Charles riding with his father in a small motorboat at Cowes, Isle of Wight.

Prince Phillip and Prince Charles Prince Philip and Prince Charles | Credit: PA Images via Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"The Prince of Wales thanks you so much for your very kind message of sympathy," the accompanying message read. "His Royal Highness has been enormously touched by the many generous messages that have been received in recent days; they have provided great comfort at this very sad time."