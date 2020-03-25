Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Has 'Mild Symptoms' But in 'Good Health'

Image zoom ABIR SULTAN/POOL/AFP via Getty

Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, but is in “good health.”

A Clarence House spokesperson confirmed the diagnosis in a statement, saying, “The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.”

“The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland,” the statement continued. “The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.”

Clarence House noted, “It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

The 71-year-old and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are at Birkhall, their Balmoral estate in Scotland. The home, always a favorite of the prince, was given to him by his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

Prince Charles is the first member of the British Royal family to be diagnosed with coronavirus, though several others have spoken out about the pandemic.

Prince William shared a personal video message amid the coronavirus crisis last week, saying: “Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the U.K. have a unique ability to pull together. The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature.”

