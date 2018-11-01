Meghan Markle and Harry's Wedding Photographer Is Now Behind Another Royal Couples' Photo Shoot

It seems royal fans weren’t the only ones completely taken by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s dreamy wedding portraits.

Just five months after Alexi Lubomirski got behind the camera for the wedding of the year, he’s captured another royal couple. Harry’s father, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, were photographed by Lubomirski for a Vanity Fair profile on the heir to the British throne ahead of his 70th birthday this month.

And the photographer, who also shot Meghan and Harry’s official engagement photos, can see a resemblance between the couples.

“As soon as they looked at each other, there was a sparkle in their eyes — that’s when the magic happened,” Lubomirski told the magazine of Charles and Camilla. “You feel like they are a young couple in love.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's official wedding portrait

Lubomirski shared a similar sentiment about Meghan and Harry after shooting their engagement photos.

“It was an incredible honor to be asked to document this wonderful event, but also a great privilege to be invited to share and be a witness to this young couple’s love for one another,” he said, according to a statement from the palace. “I cannot help but smile when I look at the photos that we took of them, such was their happiness together.”

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Prince Charles and Camilla are currently on a royal tour of Africa to start off his birthday month. The pair are first visiting Gambia to celebrate the country’s return to the Commonwealth in February.

PA Images/Sipa

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Charles

They’ll also travel to Ghana and Nigeria before the tour concludes on Nov. 8.