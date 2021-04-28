Prince Charles Takes Over Another Royal Patronage from Brother Prince Andrew After Epstein Scandal

Prince Charles has taken over as royal patron of The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, an organization that Prince Andrew previously championed.

"The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is delighted to announce that The Prince of Wales has accepted an invitation to become the Orchestra's Patron," they announced on Tuesday. "The Prince of Wales has a life-long association with the Arts. During the pandemic His Royal Highness spoke about the importance of protecting the Arts, stressing their enormous importance to life in the UK and to the economy."

They did not mentioned Prince Andrew, who stepped away from royal life due to his ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, in their statement.

This is the second patronage that Prince Charles, 72, has been handed from his younger brother, 61. Charles quietly became patron of York Minster cathedral in November 2020. There was no official announcement, but the royal family's website quietly updated their list of patronages.

Prince Andrew's fall from the public face of the royal family began in Nov. 2019 when he was interviewed by the BBC about his friendship with Epstein and allegations that he had sex with Virginia Roberts (now Virginia Giuffre) when she was 17 years old, a claim Andrew denies. In the furor over the days that followed, the Queen's son issued a statement saying he was "stepping back" from royal duties.

"It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family's work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support," he said in the statement.

Prince Andrew spoke in public for the first time since the departure from royal life to mourn his father Prince Philip ahead of the royal's funeral earlier this month.

"We've lost almost the grandfather of the nation," Andrew said.

The Funeral Of Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh Is Held In Windsor Prince Andrew | Credit: Alastair Grant/WPA Pool/Getty Images

