Report That Prince Charles Has Strained Relationship with Sons a 'Total Fabrication': Palace Source

Reports that Prince Charles has a strained relationship with Prince William and Prince Harry have been denied by his office.

A source spoke to The Daily Beast about the royal’s alleged uneasy rapport with his two sons in a story published over the weekend, titled “Inside the Cold War Between Prince Charles and William and Harry.”

“They are very different people and they just don’t get on. It’s as simple as that,” the source said. “They rarely see each other outside of official business.” The insider added that Charles “hates” William and Harry’s “emoting” about the death of their mother, Princess Diana, and candor on mental health struggles.

A Clarence House spokesperson tells PEOPLE that the allegations about the dynamic between Charles and his sons is “total fabrication.”

The Daily Beast said they did not receive a comment from the royals to include in their report.

“The palace almost never comments on the personal lives and relations of its principal characters, and the palace declined to comment on a detailed e-mail request for this story sent by the Daily Beast,” they stated.

The palace has made rare statements on the private lives of the royals before, such as when Harry confirmed he was dating Meghan Markle with an unprecedented public statement in Nov. 2016. In it, he condemned the sexist and racist abuse she had been subjected to in the days since their relationship was made public.

“Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her,” the statement read. “It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm. He knows commentators will say this is ‘the price she has to pay’ and that ‘this is all part of the game.’ He strongly disagrees. This is not a game — it is her life and his.”

William and Harry have generally praised their father, such as in a speech Harry gave this past May during a patronage celebration tied into his father’s 70th birthday events.

“His enthusiasm and energy are truly infectious; it has certainly inspired William and I to get involved in issues we care passionately about and to do whatever we can to make a difference,” the 33-year-old royal said. “In fact, many of the issues William and I now work on are subjects we were introduced to by our father growing up. His passion and dedication are remarkable and seeing so many of you here today, I cannot fail but to be in awe of the drive he has had for so many years, to contribute to the enrichment of society both in this country and around the world.”

The Queen’s eldest son also stepped in to walk Meghan down the aisle at her royal wedding in May when her own father dropped out last minute.

According to author Tom Bower’s unauthorized biography of the Prince of Wales, Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles, Charles felt threatened by Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.

“Charles saw Kate and William as the new stars and feared he’d be in trouble,” Robert Higdon, the chief executive of Charles’ charity foundation in America, told Bower.