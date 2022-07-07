Prince Charles Steps Out in Wales as Boris Johnson Resigns as U.K. Prime Minister

The Prince of Wales shared an update on his mother Queen Elizabeth during his royal walkabout

On a day of high political drama that saw Boris Johnson resign as Prime Minister of the U.K., the heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, was 200 miles away on a royal walkabout in Wales.

More than 1,000 people crammed the sidewalks in the little town of Narberth in West Wales on Thursday to catch a glimpse of Charles during his visit. And much like a politician (a popular one!), Charles greeted babies and received armfuls of flowers and gifts of local cakes and rum.

Charles, 73, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are in Wales this week for a series of outings, visiting communities across the country and supporting causes close to their hearts. On Wednesday, Camilla enjoyed a solo trip to a school in Bettws, Newport where she highlighted her ongoing literacy campaign and helped open a new library.

During his outing on Thursday, the Prince of Wales saw firsthand how the area's High Street has welcomed largely independent, family-owned businesses that showcase artisan producers. Charles — who is a proponent of sustainability and promoting local food and organic produce — was clearly relishing the occasion.

"He's a lovely man — the whole community came out to support him," says local butcher Andrew Rees, who showed Prince Charles around. "We gave him a nice hour in the town. Standing back and watching him greet people and seeing the happy faces — and him having time for everyone — was great. He is well-loved."

As he stepped out of his electric Audi, Charles was greeted by the joint choirs of three local elementary schools — Narberth Community, Tavernspite and Templeton — who sang the Welsh song "Calon Lan."

"Very nice," Charles told them.

"Diolch (Thanks!)," the children shouted back.

"He asked us when we break up for the holidays," says Nia Thomas, a teacher at Tavernspite. "When I said the 15th, he said, 'Freedom then!'"

Someone in the crowd shouted out to Charles, asking how his mother Queen Elizabeth was doing, and he replied, "She's very well, thank you."

During a stop at Andrew Rees Butchers, the prince asked about the local sourcing of the meat. A few doors up the road, he then spoke with Suzanne Somers about her Golden Sheaf Gallery. They share a love of painting — in the window was an oil painting she recently painted after a decades-long hiatus. Somers set up her art gallery and photography business with help from Charles's Prince's Trust.

"He said he hasn't painted for two years," she says. "He was charming and everything I imagined he would be. I just wish we could have had more time. It was the highlight of my 30 years in business."

He also popped into Wisebuys grocery store, where owner Anthony Ryan told the prince how he and his staff took on the shopping delivery for much of the community during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The staff gave Charles a mini bottle of local Barti Spiced Rum.

"He said he'd have it tonight," Ryan says. "He was very impressed with the shop." Liz Thomas tempted the prince into her bakery Liz's Coffee Shop with a huge custard slice cake decorated with a "Welcome to Narberth" message for the royal.

"He was really interested in all the homemade things," says Thomas, who has been in business for 32 years. On the way out, the prince said to some ladies waiting outside, "I hope I haven't kept you from there!"

After meeting a family with two young children asleep in a double stroller, Charles smiled and said: "They're happy sleeping through it!"

A group of new arrivals to the area were especially excited to meet the prince. Ukrainian refugee Olga Tavizhuyanska, 32, said she arrived in Narberth in May and her son is now in the local school.

"I told him the U.K. is beautiful and people have been beautiful and lovely. I thanked him and said thank you to the whole country for the support we have had," she says, holding on to her yellow and blue Ukrainian flag. "He asked my friend where he's working. He's working on a farm. He said the bakery was very good if we wanted some cakes!"

Charles also greeted a pair of 6-month-old babies, Harper Ruby Harding and Isabel Thomas, and their mothers, who told Charles that they were best friends when he greeted them.

He ended the tour with a visit to a zero-waste shop, the Happy Planet Green Store, where he was intrigued at how owners Jerry and Tania Rees are living off-grid using solar and renewables.

"You're very noble. How are you managing that?" Charles asked.

His final stop was to Hwb – a new street food venue that's housed in an old school building following an 11-year campaign led by butcher Andrew Rees and his business partner to keep the building for the community.

Included in a basket of foodie gifts donated by every store in the town was a special bottle of wine given by Ultracomida. It was a Muja Rioja that had also been served to the Queen when she stayed at nearby Picton Castle in 2014.