Prince Charles Speaks Out on Climate Change amid U.K.'s Record-Breaking Heatwave
Prince Charles is expressing concern over the "alarming" temperatures across Europe.
The royal heir gave a speech on Monday while visiting Cornwall with his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. In addition to recalling some humorous anecdotes — including one about his late father, Prince Philip — Prince Charles addressed the serious matter of climate change amid the U.K.'s heatwave. According to the BBC, London Heathrow saw record-breaking temperatures of 104°F, soaring above the previous high of 101°F in 2019.
Speaking about the Duchy of Cornwall's goal to achieve net zero carbon emissions, Charles said, "If I may so say, those commitments around net zero have never been more vitally important as we all swelter under today's alarming, record temperatures across Britain and Europe. As I have tried to indicate for quite some time, the climate crisis really is a genuine emergency and tackling it is utterly essential — for Cornwall, the country and the rest of the world."
Prince Charles, 73, has been a passionate environmentalist since the 1970s.
"The situation is indeed dire and the consequences of inaction and business as usual are unimaginable," he said in a pre-recorded address at the Our Ocean Conference earlier this year. "What we do to the ocean and to nature, we ultimately do to ourselves."
Prince Charles inherited his great passion for environmental causes from his father, Prince Philip. Both of Prince Charles' sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, have also taken on the fight.
"As a father, I am proud that my sons have recognised this threat," Charles said in an essay for Newsweek this year. "Most recently, my elder son, William, launched the prestigious Earthshot Prize to incentivise change and help repair our planet over the next ten years by identifying and investing in the technologies that can make a difference."
Prince Charles and Camilla, who celebrated her 75th birthday on Sunday, traveled to Cornwall on Monday for their annual visit to their namesake region. As Queen Elizabeth's heir, Prince Charles has the titles of both the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cornwall. Camilla has been known as the Duchess of Cornwall since their marriage in 2005, but she does not use the title of the Princess of Wales due to its popular association with the late Princess Diana.
Prince Charles and Camilla kicked off their three-day visit in the fishing village of Mousehole. Amid the U.K. heatwave, they both sported sunglasses as they toured Newlyn Harbour. Camilla also carried a parasol to stay shaded from the sun.
And they found a way to beat the heat with ice cream! The duo reportedly shared some during their day out and about.
On Tuesday, Prince Charles attended the Innovative Farmers 10th anniversary at Trefranck Farm, which included cutting a celebratory cake in honor of the milestone.