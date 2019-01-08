Back to School! Prince Charles Marks the Start of Winter Term with a Throwback Photo from College

Nostalgia alert!

As many students ended their holiday break and returned to school for the winter semester this week, Prince Charles welcomed them back with a photo from his college days. In a black and white image shared by Clarence House, the Queen’s son is seen riding a bicycle over a bridge while wearing a suit, tie and gloves.

“Are you #backtoschool or university today?” Clarence House captioned the post on Monday. “The Prince of Wales is pictured cycling in Cambridge in 1969 while attending @Cambridge_Uni.”

Like his sons and grandchildren, Prince Charles‘ early school days were well-documented. In 1958, he was photographed strolling into the Cheam School in Berkshire wearing a cap with a “C” on it along with his classmates. Prince Philip accompanied Charles on his first day at Gordonstoun School in Scotland, where the Queen’s husband also attended, in 1962.

Charles broke royal tradition by attending college rather than immediately joining the armed forces. He studied at Cambridge University and became the first member of the royal family to earn a university degree.

Charles’ sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, followed in his footsteps. William studied geography at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, where he met future wife Kate Middleton, while his younger brother took a gap year before entering the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

And in recent years, the newest generation of royals have posed for their own first day of school photos: Princess Charlotte, 3, started preschool at Willcocks Nursery School in Jan. 2018, and Prince George, 5, nervously held hands with his father when he started at Thomas’s Battersea in London in Sept. 2017.