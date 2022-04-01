Prince Charles Shares 'Special' Moment with Soap Star During Set Visit with Camilla: 'What a Gentleman'

The royal couple visited the set of EastEnders on Thursday to meet the cast and crew of the long-running popular BBC drama, which premiered in 1985, as they filmed a special scene tied to Queen Elizabeth.

The pair watched as the cast filmed scenes that feature the residents of Albert Square celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at a street party, just as those around the nation will be celebrating Queen Elizabeth's milestone in June.

During their visit, Charles and Camilla met and chatted with the cast, including Gillian Taylforth, who has appeared on every show since the first episode, and Rose Ayling-Ellis, who competed on Strictly Come Dancing (the U.K. version of Dancing with the Stars!). Camilla even revealed that the royal family watched rooted for Ayling-Ellis on the reality series.

Prince Charles and Camilla on Eastenders Set Visit Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall on Eastenders set visit | Credit: Twitter

Charles unexpectedly shared his knowledge of the show's storylines when he talked about how one of EastEnders' beloved couples are no longer together. And in a sweet moment, he offered his coat to actress Letitia Dean after he noticed she was cold as he and Camilla took a photo with the cast.

"Today was a very special day for all at EastEnders. As a company, we are all incredibly proud of the show we make but to have a visit from the royal family makes it all the more special," Dean said of the visit.

"To have the opportunity to mark the Queen's upcoming Platinum Jubilee with a visit from The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall was just beautiful and it will go down in EastEnders history but it was made all the more special for me when The Prince of Wales handed me his coat to keep me warm – what a gentleman, what a couple, what as we say in EastEnders a proper family."

Prince Charles and Camilla on Eastenders Set Visit Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall | Credit: Twitter

Executive producer, Chris Clenshaw, adds: "We at EastEnders are all so incredibly grateful that The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall came to visit EastEnders as we filmed our special episode that shows the residents of Albert Square celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, just as those around the country will be doing this summer."