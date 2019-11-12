Prince Charles Shares His First-Ever Instagram Post Ahead of Trip to India

Prince Charles is following in his sons’ social media savvy footsteps and adding a personal touch to his Instagram page.

Queen Elizabeth‘s eldest child and heir, 70, shared a personal message to the Clarence House Instagram page on Tuesday. While the office often shares updates on Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s royal work, this marks the first time that Charles shared a statement himself.

“As I depart for India, on my tenth official visit, I did just want to convey my warmest best wishes to all of you in the Sikh Community in the United Kingdom, and across the Commonwealth, on the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji,” he said. “The principles on which Guru Nanak founded the Sikh religion, and which guide your lives to this day, are ones which can inspire us all – hard work, fairness, respect, and selfless service to others. In embodying these values, Sikhs have made the most profound contribution to the life of this country, and continue to do so, in every imaginable field, just as you do in so many other places around the world.”

“This week, as Sikhs everywhere honour the founder of your faith, my wife and I wanted you to know just how much your community is valued and admired by us all, and that our thoughts are with you at this very special time,” Prince Charles added, signing the note, “HRH The Prince of Wales.”

Accompanying the post was a photo of Charles and Camilla from their 2017 visit to India, their most recent visit to the country. The stop was part of the couple’s tour of Brunei, India, Singapore and Malaysia.

Prince Charles’ first Instagram post comes just months after his mother’s. During a visit to London’s Science Museum in May, Queen Elizabeth shared a letter written to Queen Victoria and Prince Albert from Charles Babbage, the world’s first computer engineer.

“In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the ‘Analytical Engine’ upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron,” she continued. “Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors.”

The post is signed “Elizabeth R.”

Prince Charles will arrive in New Delhi on Wednesday for a two-day trip that will include engagements focused on sustainable markets, climate change and social finance. The royal will also celebrate his 71st birthday on Thursday in India!

Although he’s making the India trip solo — meaning he’ll be celebrating his birthday away from his wife and family — Charles will reunite with Camilla for their tour of New Zealand from Nov. 17 to 23.