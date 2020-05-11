Prince Charles Shares His Favorite Cheesy Brunch Dish: 'Great Comfort Is Good Food'

Queen Elizabeth's son warned the coronavirus pandemic "risks destroying one of the most wonderful joys in life — British cheese!"

Prince Charles is sharing a delicious way to support small businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth's son, 71, recognized the importance of "good food" during tough times with an Instagram post shared to the Clarence House Instagram page on Sunday.

"One thing that undoubtedly brings many of us great comfort is good food," he said. "It is, therefore, deeply troubling to learn that this crisis risks destroying one of the most wonderful joys in life – British cheese!"

Charles, who has been Patron of the Speciality Cheesemakers Association since 1993, encouraged followers to support British cheesemakers during this time of uncertainty. "By sourcing British cheese from local shops and cheesemongers, and directly from producers online, you can make a vital contribution to keeping these small businesses afloat during the prevailing crisis," he said.

The heir to the British throne also shared one of his "favorite recipes" for Cheesy Baked Eggs, a perfect addition to any weekend brunch.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall previously opened up about her husband's love of cheese during an appearance on MasterChef Australia in 2018.

"He loves, loves local cheeses," Camilla told judge Gary Mehigan. "He's a huge cheese fan, anything to do with cheese, he will love."

She added Prince Charles also couldn't resist "anything with eggs, with a bed of a lot of local vegetables."

Prince Charles, who tested positive for COVID-19 and has since recovered from the mild case, also penned an article for Country Life magazine last month highlighting the important role U.K. farmers are playing during the pandemic.

"When was the last time anyone gave the availability of a bottle of milk, or a loaf of bread, or fresh vegetables a second thought?" he said. "Suddenly, these things are precious and valued. And this is how it always should be."

"Food does not happen by magic," the royal continued. "If the past few weeks have proved anything, it is that we cannot take it for granted. In this country, there are 80,000 farmers producing our food — from the Fells of Cumbria to the arable and vegetable lands of East Anglia; from the Welsh Mountains to the Scottish fishing villages; from the dairy fields of Cornwall and Northern Ireland to the orchards of Kent. Day in and day out, they are working to produce food — for us. And we owe them an enormous debt of gratitude. But they cannot do it alone."

Prince Charles, an avid gardener himself, encouraged readers to realize the importance of nature and local agriculture.

"After the suffering and the selflessness we are witnessing, we cannot allow ourselves to go back to how we were," he said. “This is a moment in history."