Prince Charles Shares a 70-Year-Old Family Photo Ahead of Princess Anne's Birthday

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip enjoyed a "warm summer day in the Clarence House garden" with their eldest children

Prince Charles is throwing it way back with his latest Instagram post.

On Wednesday, the Prince of Wales posted a black-and-white snapshot on the official Clarence House social media page he shares with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. The vintage image features Queen Elizabeth (then Princess Elizabeth) and Prince Philip with a very young Charles and his little sister, Princess Anne.

"Taken 70 years ago this month, this photo shows The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Charles and Princess Anne enjoying a warm summer day in the Clarence House garden," reads the caption.

The family of four — before Prince Andrew and Prince Edward were born — was living at Clarence House at the time. Less than six months later, Elizabeth's father, King George VI, died at the age of 56, making his 25-year-old daughter the new monarch.

The photo was taken around the time of Princess Anne's first birthday. The only daughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip will turn 71 on Sunday.

The photo was shared as part of an ongoing "tour" of Clarence House on social media. Prince Charles and Camilla's primary residence has been sharing photos inside the home, including the Morning Room and family photos on display.