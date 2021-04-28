Prince Charles Sends Message to India amid 'Horrific' COVID-19 Surge: 'We Will Win This Battle'

"As India has helped others, so now must we help India," the Prince of Wales said

Prince Charles sent a message to the people of India on Wednesday in the wake of the country's surge in COVID-19 deaths.

"For well over a year the pandemic has had a devastating impact on so many of us around the world. This week, I have been deeply saddened by the tragic images we have all seen as Covid-19 takes its horrific toll in India," he said.

Charles, who is heir to the British throne, has undertaken 10 official visits to India, most recently in November 2019 when he visited New Delhi to celebrate British-India connections with a focus on sustainable markets, climate change and social finance.

"Like many others, I have a great love for India and have enjoyed many wonderful visits to the country," he continued. "Indian aid and ingenuity has been a support to other countries through this immensely difficult time. As India has helped others, so now must we help India.

The Prince Of Wales And The Duchess Of Cornwall Visit Athens, Greece Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall | Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

"With support from the Indian diaspora, the British Asian Trust has launched an Emergency Appeal for India to channel this desire to do something about this terrible situation and help save lives. Many members of the diaspora, and others including businesses, trusts and foundations, have already come together behind this appeal. I do hope that even more of us might be able to provide support to help those in India in their time of need."

The British Asian Trust, a charity founded by the prince in 2007, launched an emergency appeal called "Oxygen for India" to buy oxygen concentrators for hospitals in need. The organization has raised close to $200,000 as of Wednesday.