Prince Charles Launches a Stylish Scarf to Celebrate 10 Years of Sustainable Fashion Initiative

This scarf has Prince Charles' royal stamp of approval!

Queen Elizabeth's eldest son and heir to the throne celebrated Campaign For Wool's 10-year anniversary by conceiving a scarf to showcase the ecological benefits of wool. The $220 garment, designed by Amy Powney and made by Johnstons of Elgin, comes in three different color patterns — and is made from wool from the U.K., Australia, South Africa and New Zealand. All funds raised by sales will go to support apprenticeships and The Princes Trust's Future Textiles initiative.

"It is important to remind people of how valuable and sustainable wool is as a fiber and as a natural material," Prince Charles, 72, said. "Wool is a product that the most brilliant boffin in the most hi-tech laboratory could never create."

He added, "Wool's sustainable and biodegradable properties provide a unique natural option for us all to reassess for environmental values and purchases. We need to put nature at the heart of how we operate and to evolve our economic model, putting people and planet at the heart of global value creation. The only limit is our willingness to act, and the time to act is now, and we can all make a difference."

The Campaign for Wool was launched in 2010 to educate consumers about the benefits of wool, promote wool-rich products to a national audience and help grow the wool industry. Run by a coalition of industry groups convened by Prince Charles, the Campaign works to engage consumers through exciting fashion, interiors, artisan and design lead activities centering around Wool Week each year.

Just last month, Prince Charles unveiled a sustainable clothing collection featuring 10 women's items and eight for men — which all quickly sold out. The Modern Artisan Project, a collaboration between The Prince's Foundation and Yoox Net-a-Porter, sought to promote "high-end textile skills among young craftsmen." Students from Italy's prestigious Politecnico di Milano design school came up with the pieces, which Dumfries House graduates from the U.K. were tasked with manufacturing.

"For me, I have always tried to use my own wardrobe to highlight great craftsmanship, whether that is in the manufacture or, more often these days, the repair of an item," Prince Charles said, according to The Telegraph. "I have always believed in the 'Buy once, buy well' philosophy, so the more I wear them, the more sustainable I hope I become!"

The royal recently spoke about the fashion sector's role in conservation with British Vogue editor Edward Enninful.

"I'm one of those people who hate throwing anything away. Hence, I’d rather have them maintained, even patched if necessary, than to abandon them,” Charles said. "The difficulty is, as you get older, you tend to change shape, and it’s not so easy to fit into the clothes."