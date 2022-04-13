The lifelong environmental champion spoke out at a conference in support of the world's oceans

Prince Charles Says We Are 'Literally Poisoning Ourselves' in New Speech Urging Climate Action

Prince Charles is urging action to help protect the planet's oceans in a powerful new speech.

The royal, who has been a passionate environmentalist since the '70s, gave a pre-recorded address at the Our Ocean Conference, hosted by the small island nation of Republic of Palau, on Wednesday. In his speech, he "prays" for action to help save the world's oceans and its wildlife.

"The situation is indeed dire and the consequences of inaction and business as usual are unimaginable," he said in his eight-minute video address. "What we do to the ocean and to nature, we ultimately do to ourselves."

Charles said that ocean states like Palau know "first hand" the devastating impact of environmental damage and pollution and suggests that we are "literally poisoning" our bodies.

"We have seen unequivocal evidence that plastics are not only polluting our waters but are entering our food chains and our bodies. We are quite literally poisoning ourselves," he stated.

"It seems obvious that we should be looking for natural alternatives to plastic and transitioning rapidly to these alternatives," the Prince of Wales added. "In the meantime, we need to support the world's innovators to scale up the removal of plastics from our ocean, waterways and landfills while strengthening recycling efforts and the more rapid development of the circular economy."

"While we are seeing some success in mobilizing action on climate, it's absolutely crucial we accelerate action for the oceans," he said.

The speech marks Charles' latest environmental appeal in his 50 years of public life, during which he has urged action to create a more sustainable future for the planet. In addition to talking about environmental pressures, such as climate change, he has initiated programs that have practical outcomes. In November 2017, His Royal Highness attended the Our Ocean Conference in Malta, which focused on the conservation of the ocean and the circular economy.

Prince Charles Prince of Wales Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall | Credit: C. Wilson/Getty Images

During his address on Wednesday, the prince outlined his five points for practical action to ensure the future health of the world's oceans and wildlife: Increasing and financing marine protection programs; rewarding sustainable fishing practices; supporting innovators for removing plastics from the seas and addressing plastic pollution; supporting and re-imaginging tourism in coastal areas; and aiding those helping restore coral reefs and unique marine environments.