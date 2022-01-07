The royal heir admitted he took up painting because he found his mother's hobby of photography "less than satisfying"

Prince Charles Says Painting 'Transports Me to Another Dimension' as His Work Goes on Display

Prince Charles is opening up about his passion for painting — and sharing his artwork with the world.

Seventy-nine of the royal heir's watercolor paintings will be on display at The Garrison Chapel in London until Feb. 14, marking the first full exhibition of his work, which features outdoor scenes created in Scotland, France, Africa and more.

Prince Charles, 73, revealed in the exhibit's display panel that he started painting after finding photography, a passion of his mother Queen Elizabeth, "less than satisfying."

"Quite simply, I experienced an overwhelming urge to express what I saw through the medium of watercolor and to convey that almost 'inner' sense of texture, which is impossible to achieve via photography," he said, according to The Scotsman.

prince charles painting Prince Charles | Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Prince Charles admitted that he found the process very difficult at first.

"Looking back now at those first sketches I did, I am appalled by how bad they are," he said. "But, nevertheless, the great thing about painting is that you are making your own individual interpretation of whatever view you have chosen."

princes charles watercolor Watercolor painting by Prince Charles | Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Now, Prince Charles says the hobby "refreshes parts of the soul which other activities can't reach."

"You become increasingly aware of things that may have escaped your attention previously – things like the quality of light and shade, of tone and texture and of the shape of buildings in relation to the landscape," he said. "It all requires the most intense concentration and, consequently, is one of the most relaxing and therapeutic exercises I know."

Charles continued, "In fact, in my case, I find it transports me into another dimension which, quite literally, refreshes parts of the soul which other activities can't reach."

prince charles painting Prince Charles | Credit: TIM GRAHAM/Getty Images

Prince Charles isn't the only member of the royal family with artistic talents.

His niece Princess Eugenie, who works as an art director, has shown off her own artistic skills — like a painting of a pink flower she once shared on Instagram in honor of World Art Day.

And last year, Charles's daughter-in-law Kate Middleton shared an impressive sketch she created of St. Andrews, the Scottish town where she attended college with Prince William. Kensington Palace revealed that Kate's sketch was from 2002, three years before she graduated from the university.