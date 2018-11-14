Prince Charles Says Growing Old Is 'Rather Like Indigestion'

The big 7-0 is giving Prince Charles a slightly funny feelling.

Asked how he felt on his 70th birthday, he told reporters, “I’m not sure. It’s rather like indigestion. ‘Many Happy Returns’ are not quite the same as you get older.”

The future king made the comments alongside his wife of 13 years, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 71, as they arrived at a special tea party at Spencer House on Wednesday — the ancestral London home of the family of Charles’s first wife, the late Princess Diana. She died in 1997, a year after the couple divorced.

Camilla, asked if she got him a present: “I did. But I’m not telling.”

Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall at a reception at Spencer House to mark his 70th birthday #PrinceCharles70 #HappyBirthdayHRH #Royals pic.twitter.com/kl1WUC1S6G — Rookie (@royalfocus1) November 14, 2018

Charles was greeted by reporters bearing a gift and a balloon and was asked if he is slowing down now. “You may see it, slowly but surely.” But Camilla countered, “I doubt it.”

The party benefited the charity Age U.K. and featured inspirational people who are marking their 70th birthday this year as well.

Tonight, Charles is being celebrated at Buckingham Palace with a party thrown by his mother, Queen Elizabeth. Earlier today, Clarence House released a new portrait of Charles to honor his milestone birthday.