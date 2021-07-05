Prince Charles Reveals the Moment He Had 'Irresistible Urge' to Disco Dance

In response, former Three Degrees singer Sheila Ferguson shared her own memory of making Charles "an offer he couldn't refuse"

Prince Charles can bust a move!

On July 3, Charles revealed some of his favorite tunes in an interview with Hospital Broadcasting as the royal family thanked the staff and volunteers who support the U.K.'s National Health Service (NHS). In the interview, Charles, 72, said "Givin' Up, Givin' In," a 1978 hit released by the American female soul group The Three Degrees, is the track that would give him "an irresistible urge to get up and dance."

In response, former Three Degrees singer Sheila Ferguson shared a memory of the Prince of Wales hitting the dance floor in 1980.

"I kind of made him an offer he couldn't refuse," she told BBC Radio 4's Today program on Monday of a country club event in which the group had been seated opposite Charles. The idea, Ferguson explained, was that when the group got up to sing, Charles would have a clear view of the stage.

She recalled how she asked him in a tongue-in-cheek way, "if one were to ask one onto one's stage would one agree?"

Ferguson said, "he didn't say anything and just smiled — that's a 'go' sign to me. I dedicated 'Dirty Ol' Man' to him and asked him on stage. And the audience went wild."

When he came up and "did the boogie," as Ferguson recalled the dance, the "picture went around the world and became musical history."

When it was suggested that Charles asked her to come "home on his train," she said that was "very tongue-in-cheek. He said, 'I have a train,' and so I said, 'I have a plane.' I had to say something! I can't speak for him but I know when I am being flirted with."

Charles also picked another disco hit 'Upside Down,' by Diana Ross and 'Don't Rain On My Parade' by Barbra Streisand, along with a tune from the first of several official royal harpists he appointed — Catrin Finch.

Charles' full Spotify list:

Givin' Up Givin' In – The Three Degrees

The Click Song – Miriam Makeba

Upside Down – Diana Ross

You're a Lady – Peter Skellern

La Mer – Charles Trenet

La Vie en Rose – Edith Piaf

Don't Rain On My Parade – Barbra Streisand

Bennachie - Old Blind Dogs

Lulu's Back In Town – Dick Powell

They Can't Take That Away From Me – Fred Astaire & Ginger Rogers

The Voice – Eimear Quinn

Tros Y Garreg / Crossing the Stone – Catrin Finch