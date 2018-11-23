Prince Charles Reveals the Baby Names He Thinks Might Make Harry and Meghan Markle's Shortlist

Has Prince Charles hinted at the name for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s firstborn?

On Thursday during a visit to Australia House with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, 70, revealed two possible names for their future grandchild to the audience in London.

“Incidentally ladies and gentlemen, my son Harry tells me that during their recent tour of Australia, he and his wife were offered countless thoughtful suggestions for the naming of their forthcoming baby,” Charles said, according to Hello! Magazine.

“Just between us, I suspect that Kylie and Shane may possibly make the shortlist,” which are popular names Down Under and also the first names of Australian cricketer Shane Warne and pop star Kylie Minogue.

“But ladies and gentlemen, I would not hold your breath for Edna or Les,” he added, poking fun at actor Barry Humphries, who was sitting in the audience. Humphries has famously played characters Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson throughout his career.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Alastair Grant/AP/REX/Shutterstock

In October, ahead of their Royal Tour, Kensington Palace confirmed that Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, were expecting their first child together.

Throughout their tour — which made stops in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga — Meghan and Harry were offered name suggestions at every fan encounter. In Melbourne, twelve-year-old Charlie Wolf took the opportunity to grill the royal couple on a name for the baby.

Meghan kept mum, replying, “We’ve been given a long list of names from everyone, we’re going to sit down and have a look at them.”

Also in Melbourne, another name surfaced that could make their shortlist. The pair met a fan with a baby named Harriet — which is also the female version of the prince’s own name — and she later told UK outlet Sunday Express that Harry said: “That’s a great name.”

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall with his children and their grandchildren Chris Jackson/Clarence House/Getty

British oddsmakers are already predicting names for the royal baby, with Victoria jumping to the top spot at 8/1 within the first minute of the baby news announcement, according to bookmaker William Hill. Alice and Elizabeth are also tied at 8-1, according to William Hill.

For a boy, bookmakers Ladbrokes place Albert and Arthur closely behind at 10-1, while William Hill has Alexander up at 7-1. The names Diana and Charles (for the royal baby’s grandparents!) are also in the running.

Also unknown as of right now is what title the royal boy or girl will receive. If their baby is a boy, he could be known by the title Earl of Dumbarton, the secondary Sussex title, before inheriting the dukedom, according to William Bortrick, chairman of Burke’s Peerage.

If it’s a girl — which Harry has already admitted he hopes will be — she could potentially be called Lady (Her Name) Windsor.

However, Queen Elizabeth may decide to go a different route and give Meghan and Harry’s child a similar title to their cousins — the three children of Prince William and Kate Middleton: Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 7 months.

In that case, according to Bortrick, Harry’s sons will be styled as His Royal Highness Prince (His Name) of Sussex, while daughters will be known as Her Royal Highness Princess (Her Name) of Sussex.