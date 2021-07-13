Prince Charles Jokes with Paratroopers About Skydiving Mishap When He Was 'Upside Down … in the Rigging Lines'

It's been nearly 50 years since Prince Charles' first parachute drop — but it's a hard one to forget!

Prince Charles visited Merville Barracks on Tuesday to present new Colours — handmade silks, silver and gilt threads used on important occasions — to the British Army's Parachute Regiment. During a speech, the 72-year-old royal recalled his first parachute drop when he was just 23 years old.

"I must say, I find it hard to believe that it has been 44 years since I became your Colonel in Chief and nearly 50 years since I made my first parachute drop — initially upside down with my legs in the rigging lines! — into Studland Bay, Dorset, where I was hauled out of the water by the Royal Marines," he said.

Prince Charles Prince Charles | Credit: KIRSTY O'CONNOR/POOL/AFP via Getty

Prince Charles Credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Prince Charles' office at Clarence House shared a number of throwback photos of the royal training as a jet pilot and participating in a Parachute Training Course in the 1970s.

Prince Charles concluded his speech: "Soon you will march off the square and will parade with your new Colours for at least the next twenty years. Whether I shall still be around to present you with new Colours when the time comes, remains to be seen, but I look forward to what the future brings you."