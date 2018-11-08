Prince Charles Reads Harry Potter to His Grandchildren — Complete with Voices for Each Character!

Royal story time with grandpa has a magical twist for Prince George and Princess Charlotte!

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall revealed in a new documentary marking Prince Charles‘ upcoming 70th birthday on Nov. 14 that her husband is the ultimate grandfather to Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s little ones.

“He will get down on his knees and crawl about with them for hours, you know making funny noises and laughing and my grandchildren adore him, absolutely adore him,” she tells Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70 which airs on BBC One Thursday night. “He reads Harry Potter and he can do all the different voices and I think children really appreciate that.”

The royals have shown an interest in the Harry Potter franchise in the past, making a visit in 2013 to The Warner Bros Studio Tour London – The Making Of Harry Potter. Kate, who was then pregnant with Prince George, and Prince William even got into a wand duel and checked out Diagon Alley with Prince Harry.

Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William in 2013 Paul Rogers/WPA Pool/Getty

Prince Harry and Kate Middleton in 2013 Chris Jackson/AFP/Getty

Digital Wizarding World Pottermore (a website devoted to all things Harry Potter) pointed out that Kate and William’s 6-month-old son Prince Louis‘ name bears significance to a beloved red-headed family in the Harry Potter universe.

“Louis Arthur Charles, you were named after three iconic Weasleys… #RoyalBabyName,” Pottermore tweeted in response to Kensington Palace’s announcement.

Arthur is the patriarch of the Weasley clan, while Charles (also known as Charlie) is one of Ron’s older brothers. Louis is the name of Fleur and Bill’s youngest son.

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis PA Images/Sipa

Although William says his father is “brilliant” with his three grandchildren (and a fourth on the way with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting their first baby this spring!), he also wishes that his dad would slow down enough to be able to spare more time for them.

“It’s something I’m working more heavily on, put it that way,” William, 36, says in the documentary. “I think he does have time for it, but I would like him to have more time with the children.”

Now that his father has reached his landmark year, “it’s a perfect time to consolidate a little bit,” William says, “as most families would do, you are worried about having them around and making sure their health’s okay. He’s the fittest man I know, but equally I want him to be fit until he’s 95. Having more time with him at home would be lovely, and being able to you know play around with the grandchildren. Because when he’s there, he’s brilliant. But we need him there as much as possible.”