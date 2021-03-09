Prince Charles Asked About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Interview During Visit to Vaccine Clinic

During the sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry said his father had stopped taking his calls for a period of time

Queen Elizabeth's eldest son and heir stepped out on Tuesday to visit a London COVID-19 vaccine clinic. During the outing, reporters asked Prince Charles for his reaction to Harry and Meghan's interview — but he stayed silent.

"He chuckled and carried on walking," tweeted The Daily Express' Richard Palmer.

There has yet to be a comment from the palace or any members of the royal family in the two days since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's revealing interview aired.

Prince Charles appeared in good spirits throughout the engagement, joking with one vaccine recipient that he had already received his vaccine because "I may be a little bit older," according to Sky News.

Image zoom Prince Charles | Credit: Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty

The pop-up vaccine clinic took place at Jesus House church, which he previously visited in Nov. 2007 on his 59th birthday to celebrate the community work of black majority churches. Prince Charles recognized their efforts to help end the coronavirus pandemic.

"As I have seen today, you have opened your church to the vaccine program for the whole community, and you have been collecting and distributing food to those who need it most, as I have also seen," he said. "And if ever we needed an example of how to be a good Samaritan, we need look no further, if I may say so."

"So, ladies and gentlemen, we are all immensely proud of the role black majority churches play, and it is of course a profound sorrow to me to know that black communities have been hit particularly hard by this pernicious virus," he added.

Image zoom Prince Charles | Credit: Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince Harry opened up about his strained relationship with his father during the Oprah interview, revealing that the couple's exit from royal life left "a lot to work through" between them.

"I feel really let down, because he's been through something similar," said Harry, referring to his late mother Princess Diana. "He knows what pain feels like. And Archie's his grandson."

Harry continued, "I will always love him, but there is a lot of hurt that's happened. I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try to heal that relationship. But they only know what they know."

Image zoom Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey | Credit: Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions

Prince Harry, 36, also shared that he didn't think he could leave royal life before meeting Meghan, 39.

"I didn't see a way out," he said. "I was trapped, but I didn't know I was trapped. Trapped within the system like the rest of the family. My father and my brother are trapped. They don't get to leave, and I have huge compassion for that."

Image zoom The royal family on Commonwealth Day in 2020 | Credit: PHIL HARRIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Despite his exit, Prince Harry said that his bond with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth is strong.

"I have spoken more with my grandmother in the last year than I have done in many, many years," he said. "My grandmother and I have a really good relationship and a good understanding."