A Royal Greeting! Prince Charles Is Joined by Queen Letizia of Spain for Rare Joint Outing

An art exhibition hundreds of years in the making brought Spain's Queen Letizia to England

He's a future King and she's a Queen, but Prince Charles and Queen Letizia of Spain greeted each other like dear friends.

Queen Letizia received a warm welcome from Prince Charles on Tuesday at England's Auckland Castle. Although Prince Charles, 73, became known for greeting people with "namaste" — a traditional Hindu greeting where the palms are pressed together and accompanied with a slight bow — during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said hello to Letizia, 49, with a kiss on her hand and cheek.

The two royals reunited in the U.K. to view a new exhibition of Spanish art by Francisco de Zurbarán. The exhibit has been housed in Auckland Castle for over 250 years. Zurbarán's Jacob and His Twelve Sons, based on the biblical story, were painted between 1641 and 1658 and accessible only to the guests of the Bishop of Durham in the castle's Long Dining Room.

The Zurbarán series was in danger of being sold off by the Church of England Commission, but philanthropic financier Jonathan Ruffer purchased the paintings in 2012. He also bought the castle, where the historic works will be displayed for the public.

Queen Letizia was among the royals from around Europe who traveled to London last week to attend the Service of Thanksgiving honoring Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey. She joined Queen Elizabeth and several other members of the royal family in wearing a color with special significance: a dark green hue which was the color of Prince Philip's official livery. Known as "Edinburgh Green," it has been used for staff uniforms and private cars. A green Land Rover was also used to carry Prince Philip's coffin at his funeral last April.

Queen Letizia was joined by her husband, King Felipe of Spain, at the service.

