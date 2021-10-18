Prince Charles Fears Prince George Will Face a Future of 'Big Storms … Droughts, Fires and Food Shortages'

In a preview for the COP26: In Your Hands documentary, Prince Charles urges that "we have to operate in ways which can make nature thrive, not suffer"

For Prince William and Prince Charles, passing down their passion for the environment to Prince George is about more than picking up trash or planting trees — it's about making sure the future king, and the planet where he and billions more live, can survive.

On the heels of William's inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards on Sunday evening in London, a new documentary clip shows Charles sharing his fears for the world in which his grandson and heir is growing up.

"I am old enough to have a grandson," says the Prince of Wales in COP26: In Your Hands. "Like you, he is learning how climate change is causing the big storms and floods, droughts, fires and food shortages we are seeing around the world."

Charles, 72, has been a lifelong crusader for the planet, sharing that, "When I was [George's] age, people had no idea about the damage we were doing. But by the time I was a teenager, I started to see that if we didn't stop polluting our planet, we would face a very dangerous future indeed."

He continues, "This is why I've spent so much of my life trying to warn that we have to operate in ways which can make nature thrive, not suffer."

In COP26: In Your Hands (which can be seen in the U.K. on Sky Kids, Sky News and NOW), Charles urges people watching to take on the lesson he is teaching to his own children and grandchildren: "We have forgotten that we have to put back into nature as much as we take out — and you have an important part to play in this."

"Their voices matter, and so does yours," he says. "Your future depends upon the future of the planet."

COP26: In Your Hands has been released ahead of the COP26 U.N. Climate Change Conference in Glasgow on October 31–November 12. (The Prince of Wales has also written the foreword for Christopher Lloyd's the illustrated children's "Terra Carta" It's Up to Us: Building a Brighter Future for Nature, People & Planet, which publishes on November 1 in the U.K.)

According to a press release, In Your Hands "features six young climate change activists — Darielen, aged 15 from Brazil; Hannah, aged 17 from the UK; Kynan, aged 16 from Indonesia; Queen, aged 17 from Cameroon; Sophia, aged 15 from Canada, and 16-year-old Tamsyn, from Australia, who highlight the devastating impact climate change has had on their corners of the Earth."

Charles's message is also at the heart of William's docuseries The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet, which premiered on discovery+ on October 3. That series served as part of the larger launch for William's ambitious Earthshot Prize project, which aims use the next decade to find innovative solutions to reverse the devastating toll of climate change on our planet.